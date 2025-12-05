Crayola, KTEBO and Cubimana toys recalled as Christmas present safety warning issued
- Several children's toys and tumblers have been recalled due to serious safety concerns including choking, battery ingestion and magnet ingestion.
- Dr. Megan Martin, a paediatric emergency medicine physician, warned about the dangers of button batteries and small magnets, especially in counterfeit toys with unsecured compartments.
- Specific recalls include KTEBO writing tablets and Cubimana treehouse toys for battery ingestion risks, and CreateOn Crayola pip-Cubes for magnet ingestion hazards.
- The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that ingested batteries can cause internal chemical burns, while swallowed magnets can lead to severe internal injuries, including perforations and even death.
- Additionally, HydroJug children's tumblers were recalled due to a choking hazard from loose handle rivets, though no injuries have been reported for any of these recent recalls.