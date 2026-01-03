Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Eyewitness reveals ‘shocking’ scenes after Swiss ski resort fire

Witness to Swiss blaze 'shocked for life' after seeing victims burning
  • A deadly New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana resulted in approximately 40 fatalities and over 100 injuries.
  • The inferno erupted just after 1:30 am, engulfing revellers celebrating in the ski-resort basement venue.
  • A witness described being 'shocked for life' after seeing victims consumed by flames, while survivors recounted chaotic scenes of people fleeing and breaking windows.
  • Many of those injured sustained severe burns, with authorities still working to identify victims.
  • Investigators believe the blaze was caused by sparklers igniting flammable materials within the bar.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in