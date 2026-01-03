Eyewitness reveals ‘shocking’ scenes after Swiss ski resort fire
- A deadly New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana resulted in approximately 40 fatalities and over 100 injuries.
- The inferno erupted just after 1:30 am, engulfing revellers celebrating in the ski-resort basement venue.
- A witness described being 'shocked for life' after seeing victims consumed by flames, while survivors recounted chaotic scenes of people fleeing and breaking windows.
- Many of those injured sustained severe burns, with authorities still working to identify victims.
- Investigators believe the blaze was caused by sparklers igniting flammable materials within the bar.