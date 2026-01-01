Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everything we know after deadly fire rips through Swiss ski resort bar

Police issue update after deadly fire at bar in Crans-Montana
  • A devastating fire tore through Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year's Eve celebrations.
  • Dozens of people are presumed dead, with the Italian foreign ministry indicating around 40 fatalities, and approximately 100 others sustained injuries, many of them serious.
  • The blaze erupted in the early hours of New Year's Day, following reports of an explosion, though authorities have ruled out an attack.
  • The incident led to local hospitals reaching full capacity, prompting a call for the public to avoid risky activities to conserve medical resources.
  • The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone imposed, as investigations into the exact cause of the fire continue.
