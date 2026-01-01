Dozens feared dead in Crans-Montana explosion as fire rips through Swiss ski resort bar
- An explosion ripped through a crowded bar in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, southwestern Switzerland, during a New Year's Eve party.
- Dozens of people are now feared to have been killed and around 100 others injured in the incident at the 'Le Constellation' bar.
- The fire broke out at 1.30am (12.30am GMT), with over 100 people reportedly inside the venue at the time.
- Police, the fire service and rescue services were deployed to the scene, and many victims were treated for burns.
- The area has been completely closed off and a no-fly zone imposed, with the cause of the blast currently remaining unclear.