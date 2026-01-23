Watch cow jump over motorway barrier as driver has split-second escape
- A motorist in Ireland narrowly avoided a collision after a cow leapt over the central barrier onto the M6 motorway.
- The incident occurred near Rochfortbridge on Thursday, 22 January, and was captured in dramatic dashcam footage.
- The cow's appearance followed a multi-vehicle crash on the opposite carriageway, which had led to traffic being halted.
- Emergency services were on scene, attempting to corral at least two cows that had escaped onto the motorway.
- The motorist, Ciarán Flynn, shared the footage online, commenting that he "nearly had a near miss!".