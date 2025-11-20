Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government’s actions during Covid-19 pandemic ‘too little, too late’

'You try': Frustrated Boris Johnson loses cool at Covid inquiry
  • The Covid Inquiry report has concluded that Boris Johnson's government acted "too little, too late" in its initial response to the pandemic.
  • It found that over 20,000 lives could have been saved in England if a full lockdown had been implemented just one week earlier in March 2020.
  • The report highlighted a "toxic and chaotic culture" within Number 10 under Mr Johnson and his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.
  • It found that this culture led to poor decision-making, with the views of women often ignored, and Dominic Cummings was identified as a "destabilising influence".
  • Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett stated that all four devolved governments also failed to appreciate the scale of the threat, also summarising their response as "too little, too late".
