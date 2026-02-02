Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Costco recalls dessert over severe allergy risk from undeclared tree nuts

The recalled product was sold at Costco stores in 22 states
The recalled product was sold at Costco stores in 22 states (AP)
  • Costco has recalled its Mini Beignets filled with Caramel due to the undeclared presence of hazelnut, posing a significant allergy risk to consumers.
  • The pastries were inadvertently filled with Chocolate Hazelnut, an ingredient not listed on the product's packaging, which can cause severe, life-threatening allergic reactions for those with tree nut allergies.
  • The affected product was sold in 22 US states, including California, Florida, and New York, between 16 January 2026 and 30 January 2026.
  • Customers are advised not to consume the beignets, especially if they have a tree nut allergy, and can return them to any Costco store for a full refund.
  • This incident follows other recent product recalls, including Costco's Kirkland Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke Bowl and Caesar salads, and a separate large-scale recall by Gold Star Distribution due to unsanitary facility conditions.
