Costco recalls dessert over severe allergy risk from undeclared tree nuts
- Costco has recalled its Mini Beignets filled with Caramel due to the undeclared presence of hazelnut, posing a significant allergy risk to consumers.
- The pastries were inadvertently filled with Chocolate Hazelnut, an ingredient not listed on the product's packaging, which can cause severe, life-threatening allergic reactions for those with tree nut allergies.
- The affected product was sold in 22 US states, including California, Florida, and New York, between 16 January 2026 and 30 January 2026.
- Customers are advised not to consume the beignets, especially if they have a tree nut allergy, and can return them to any Costco store for a full refund.
- This incident follows other recent product recalls, including Costco's Kirkland Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke Bowl and Caesar salads, and a separate large-scale recall by Gold Star Distribution due to unsanitary facility conditions.
