British tourist dead after balcony collapse at Spanish tourist hotspot
- A British tourist has died and another was critically injured after a suspected balcony collapse at a hotel in Costa Teguise, Lanzarote.
- The 56-year-old man was killed instantly after falling 20 feet, while a 54-year-old British man remains in intensive care.
- The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, leading to an investigation by the Spanish Civil Guard.
- Investigators are reportedly examining the maintenance of the balcony railing at the unnamed holiday resort.
- The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is providing support to the families of both British men involved.