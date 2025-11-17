Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder arrest after ‘much loved’ woman, 21, found dead

Corinna Baker, 21, who was found dead at Netpool Boat Yard on the river Teifi in Cardigan
Corinna Baker, 21, who was found dead at Netpool Boat Yard on the river Teifi in Cardigan (Family Handout/PA Wire)
  • Corinna Baker, a 21-year-old woman, was discovered dead at Netpool Boat Yard in Cardigan, Wales, on Saturday.
  • Dyfed-Powys Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of her body.
  • A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with her death.
  • Ms Baker's family paid tribute to her, describing her as 'beloved' and 'much loved', and requested privacy during their time of grief.
  • Detective Superintendent Wayne Bevan urged anyone with information to come forward and assist the ongoing police investigation.
