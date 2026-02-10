Co-op recalls side in Valentine’s Day meal deal over allergy fears
- Co-op has recalled its Irresistible Triple Cook Thick Cut Chunky Chips due to a packaging error.
- The chips were incorrectly packed with Dauphinoise potatoes, which contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.
- This poses a potential health risk for individuals with milk allergies or intolerances.
- The affected product is sold in 360g packs with a use-by date of 14 February 2026.
- Customers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to their local Co-op store for a full refund.
