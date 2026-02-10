Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Co-op recalls side in Valentine’s Day meal deal over allergy fears

A batch of Co-op’s Irresistible Triple Cook Thick Cut Chunky Chips have been recalled
A batch of Co-op’s Irresistible Triple Cook Thick Cut Chunky Chips have been recalled (Alamy/PA)
  • Co-op has recalled its Irresistible Triple Cook Thick Cut Chunky Chips due to a packaging error.
  • The chips were incorrectly packed with Dauphinoise potatoes, which contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.
  • This poses a potential health risk for individuals with milk allergies or intolerances.
  • The affected product is sold in 360g packs with a use-by date of 14 February 2026.
  • Customers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to their local Co-op store for a full refund.
