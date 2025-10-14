Kwik Trip takes top spot as America’s best convenience store
- Kwik Trip has become America's top-ranked convenience store in the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) study, achieving a score of 84, an 8 percent increase.
- The company's success is attributed to its strong customer experience culture and a food-centric store model, with nearly 900 locations across six US states.
- Last year's leader, Wawa, now shares second place with Sheetz, both scoring 82, while Casey’s General Stores experienced the largest drop, falling 5 percent to 75.
- The ACSI study revealed an 11-point difference between the highest and lowest scores, indicating significant variability in consumer experience across the sector, with am/pm ranking lowest at 73.
- Overall customer satisfaction in the U.S. convenience store sector remains unchanged at 76, with mobile app usage and reward programs identified as crucial for customer loyalty and engagement.