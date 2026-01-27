Former Labour MP Conor McGinn charged with sexual assault
- Conor McGinn, a former Labour MP, has been charged with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation.
- The charge relates to an alleged incident in July 2022.
- McGinn, who represented St Helens North from 2015 to 2024, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.
- He was suspended from the Labour Party in 2022 after a complaint was made against him, though he denied any wrongdoing at the time.
- The Crown Prosecution Service has stated that there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to bring this charge to court.