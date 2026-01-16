Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nuclear bunker could soon be lost forever as it clings onto cliff

The underground cold war nuclear observation post clings onto the cliff
The underground cold war nuclear observation post clings onto the cliff (Getty)
  • A Cold War-era nuclear bunker near Tunstall Beach, East Yorkshire, is on the verge of collapsing into the sea due to severe coastal erosion.
  • The structure, believed to have been built in 1959 as a nuclear war look-out post and decommissioned in the 1990s, is now precariously clinging to the cliff edge.
  • The area between Withernsea and Hornsea is one of the UK’s fastest eroding coastlines, with the cliff-line retreating by approximately four metres annually.
  • Coastal erosion in the region is being accelerated by climate change, leading to rising sea levels, more frequent storms, and warmer sea surface temperatures.
  • East Riding of Yorkshire Council has advised people to avoid the dangerous area, both at the cliff top and on the beach below, though it holds no statutory responsibility for the privately owned building.
