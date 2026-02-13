Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK painkiller shortage could last for months, pharmacies warn

Co-codamol stocks are low
Co-codamol stocks are low (Getty/iStock)
  • UK pharmacies are facing a significant shortage of certain strengths of the painkiller co-codamol, specifically 30mg and 500mg tablets.
  • The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has warned that these supply disruptions are expected to continue until at least the end of June.
  • The shortage is causing distress for patients living with severe pain, with pharmacists working to manage limited stock and find safe alternatives.
  • Co-codamol, a combination of paracetamol and codeine, is a commonly prescribed painkiller, with around 1.25 million items dispensed monthly in 2025.
  • The NPA attributes the issues to growing medicine supply problems and insufficient NHS funding for the full cost of medicines, urging government intervention.
