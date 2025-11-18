The sole Republican who voted against releasing Epstein files
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a bill compelling the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, Tuesday.
The final vote was 427-1, indicating broad support among lawmakers, but Republican Representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a fervent supporter of Trump, was the only member to vote against the bill's passage.
“I have been a principled ‘NO’ on this bill from the beginning. What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today,” he wrote in a post on X after the vote. “It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America.”
He continued, “As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc. If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote.”
The Epstein Files Transparency Act will now proceed to the Senate for further consideration.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in