Reform UK receives biggest ever political donation from a living person

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (PA)
  • Nigel Farage's Reform UK received a record £9 million donation from aviation entrepreneur and crypto investor Christopher Harborne.
  • Harborne, a former Tory donor now based in Thailand, had previously contributed to the Brexit Party.
  • This £9 million donation is believed to be the largest ever made by a living person to a UK political party.
  • Reform UK led all parties in third-quarter donations, securing £10.3 million, significantly more than the Conservatives' £4.5 million and Labour's £1.9 million.
  • The substantial financial boost comes amid recent polling that places Reform UK ahead of both the Conservative and Labour parties.
