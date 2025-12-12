Village Christmas tree chopped down by vandals just hours after lights switched on
- A beloved Christmas tree in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, was deliberately chopped down just hours after its lights were switched on.
- The tree had been a cherished festive tradition for residents for over a decade.
- Durham Police are treating the incident, which occurred on Wednesday between 10 pm and 11 pm, as a "disgusting act of mindless vandalism".
- PC David Allan stated that the police are taking the matter "extremely seriously" and will deal with those responsible "as robustly as the law allows".
- Residents expressed heartbreak and anger, with one noting the tree was planted to commemorate First World War men and women.