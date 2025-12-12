Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Village Christmas tree chopped down by vandals just hours after lights switched on

Police said the incident had caused 'huge upset'
Police said the incident had caused 'huge upset' (Durham Police/PA Wire)
  • A beloved Christmas tree in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, was deliberately chopped down just hours after its lights were switched on.
  • The tree had been a cherished festive tradition for residents for over a decade.
  • Durham Police are treating the incident, which occurred on Wednesday between 10 pm and 11 pm, as a "disgusting act of mindless vandalism".
  • PC David Allan stated that the police are taking the matter "extremely seriously" and will deal with those responsible "as robustly as the law allows".
  • Residents expressed heartbreak and anger, with one noting the tree was planted to commemorate First World War men and women.
