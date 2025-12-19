Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Christmas traffic warning with millions set to take to the roads today

The rail, road, flight and ferry travel chaos to expect this Christmas
  • UK roads are forecast to experience their busiest Christmas on record, with traffic expected to peak on the Friday before Christmas.
  • The AA estimates approximately 24.4 million cars will be on the road, with most drivers travelling locally to visit family and friends or for shopping.
  • Congestion is anticipated around retail hotspots and motorway interchanges, and drivers are advised to plan ahead, check routes, and allow extra time.
  • Both TomTom and the RAC also predict significant traffic, with the RAC forecasting 37.5 million leisure trips by car between Wednesday and Christmas Eve.
  • For rail travel, the busiest days are expected to be Saturday 20 and Monday 22 December, with no trains running on Christmas Day and very few on Boxing Day.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in