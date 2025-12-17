Tragedy as TV reporter and her husband are found dead inside home
- Former WBRC sports reporter Christina Chambers and her husband, Johnny Rimes, were found dead in their Hoover, Alabama home Tuesday morning.
- Police are investigating the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide, with both victims having sustained fatal gunshot wounds.
- A three-year-old child was present in the home but was found unharmed by authorities.
- Chambers, who worked for WBRC for over a decade and continued as a freelancer, was a beloved figure in sports broadcasting and journalism education.
- Tributes from her former employer WBRC and Alabaster City Schools highlighted her dedication to her work, her students, and her family.