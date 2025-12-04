Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chris Whitty delivers health warning ahead of winter

Chris Whitty talks about asymptomatic Covid in resurfaced video
  • England's chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, stated that older people are "under-served" in care and research concerning infections, which are often dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing.
  • Sir Chris recommended a lower threshold for prescribing antibiotics to older adults, citing their increased risk of severe illness and sepsis compared to younger individuals.
  • He urged older people to enhance their own protection against infections through measures such as hand washing, careful food preparation, avoiding contact with sick individuals, and accepting all offered vaccinations.
  • The chief medical officer highlighted that infections in older adults are a major cause of strokes, heart attacks, and deaths, a problem expected to worsen with the UK's ageing population.
  • Sir Chris also addressed vaccine uptake, noting a slight decline in childhood vaccinations but emphasising that the UK is not a vaccine-sceptical nation, with accessibility often being the main barrier; he also encouraged pregnant women to get their flu jab.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in