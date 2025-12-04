Chris Whitty delivers health warning ahead of winter
- England's chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, stated that older people are "under-served" in care and research concerning infections, which are often dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing.
- Sir Chris recommended a lower threshold for prescribing antibiotics to older adults, citing their increased risk of severe illness and sepsis compared to younger individuals.
- He urged older people to enhance their own protection against infections through measures such as hand washing, careful food preparation, avoiding contact with sick individuals, and accepting all offered vaccinations.
- The chief medical officer highlighted that infections in older adults are a major cause of strokes, heart attacks, and deaths, a problem expected to worsen with the UK's ageing population.
- Sir Chris also addressed vaccine uptake, noting a slight decline in childhood vaccinations but emphasising that the UK is not a vaccine-sceptical nation, with accessibility often being the main barrier; he also encouraged pregnant women to get their flu jab.