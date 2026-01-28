Chris Brown appears in court over alleged attack in London club
- R&B singer Chris Brown attended a pre-trial hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London regarding an alleged bottle attack in 2023.
- Brown faces charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
- He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which relate to an incident involving Abraham Diaw at the Tape private members’ club in Mayfair on 19 February 2023.
- His vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, 39, is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has denied the allegation.
- The trial is scheduled for 26 October, with a further pre-trial hearing set for 26 April, and Brown remains on bail with a £5 million security fee.