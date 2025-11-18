Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

China spying alert as MI5 warns MPs they could be targeted next

Attorney General hits out at 'disgraceful allegations' over China spy case
  • MI5 has issued an "espionage alert" to members of the Houses of Commons and Lords, warning of a significant espionage risk from the Chinese state.
  • Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle stated that Chinese state actors are "relentless" in their attempts to interfere with parliamentary processes and influence activity.
  • The alert highlights that the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) is actively contacting individuals in Parliament, using professional networking sites like LinkedIn and recruitment agents.
  • The MSS aims to collect information and establish long-term relationships, with MI5 noting that this activity is targeted and widespread.
  • This warning follows the collapse of a previous spying case against two men accused of working for Beijing, after a government official declined to classify China as an active national security threat.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in