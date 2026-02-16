Big new change means UK tourists can now visit China easier than ever
- China will implement visa-free entry for ordinary passport holders from the UK and Canada, effective from 17 February 2026.
- The new policy permits stays of up to 30 days for purposes including business, tourism, family visits, exchange and transit.
- Initially, the visa waiver is temporary, scheduled to run until the end of 2026, aligning the UK with many other nations.
- Travel industry experts anticipate a substantial increase in tourism and business travel to China following the removal of the previously complex and expensive visa application process.
- This change is expected to enhance China's competitiveness against other popular Asian destinations, although concerns have been raised about potential increases in airfares.
