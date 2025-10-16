Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

China accused of ‘large-scale espionage’ in collapsed spy case witness statements

Relations between the UK and China have improved under Sir Keir Starmer, but the two countries are now embroiled in a spying row (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Relations between the UK and China have improved under Sir Keir Starmer, but the two countries are now embroiled in a spying row (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Labour prime minister Keir Starmer is facing questions after witness statements were published regarding a collapsed spying case against two men accused of working for China.
  • Deputy national security adviser Matt Collins described China's intelligence services as highly capable and conducting large-scale espionage operations that threaten the UK's prosperity and democratic institutions.
  • Collins' statements also highlighted the government's commitment to pursuing a positive relationship with Beijing, despite the identified espionage threats.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, who deny wrongdoing, stating that evidence did not show China represented a national security threat at the time of the alleged offences.
  • The released documents detail allegations that the accused passed sensitive information, including about ministers likely to be promoted, which Collins assessed as prejudicial to UK safety and interests.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in