Witness statements from collapsed China case released by government
- Keir Starmer ordered the release of witness statements related to a collapsed spying case involving two men accused of espionage for China.
- The statements from Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Collins describe China's intelligence services as 'highly capable' and conducting 'large scale espionage operations' against the UK.
- These operations are deemed a threat to the UK's economic prosperity, resilience, and democratic institutions, though the government also seeks a 'positive relationship' with Beijing.
- The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped charges against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, stating government evidence did not prove China was a national security threat at the time of the alleged offences.
- The release of these documents has increased pressure on the CPS to explain the case's collapse, with opposition parties calling for further inquiries.