Controversial plans for Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London approved by government

Kemi Badenoch joins protesters calling for Government to stop China mega-embassy
  • The UK government has approved plans for a controversial Chinese "super-embassy" at Royal Mint Court in London, despite significant security concerns and warnings from international allies.
  • Local Government Secretary Steve Reed gave the green light for the development, which reportedly includes 208 secret rooms and a hidden chamber near critical data cables.
  • Critics fear the hidden chamber could be used for surveillance of financial communications and the secret rooms for the detention of dissidents.
  • The government argues the embassy will consolidate China's diplomatic presence from seven buildings to one, potentially offering security benefits and removing a diplomatic hurdle.
  • Opponents, including local residents and the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, plan to challenge the decision through a judicial review.
