British tourist among five killed in deadly Chile snowstorm
- Five people, including a British woman, two German citizens, and two Mexican citizens, were found dead in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park.
- Their bodies were discovered on Tuesday following a severe snowstorm that struck the popular Patagonian tourist destination.
- The area experienced whiteout conditions and fierce winds surpassing 193 kmh (120 mph), equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.
- Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font offered his deepest condolences to the victims' families and praised the tireless search and rescue teams.
- The search for victims has concluded, with authorities now focusing on repatriating the bodies and liaising with foreign consulates; four other people were reportedly found alive.