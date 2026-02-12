Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Children caught with knives to be referred to government intervention plan

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced that police will now refer every child caught with a blade to youth justice services.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced that police will now refer every child caught with a blade to youth justice services. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
  • The Ministry of Justice has announced that police will now refer every child caught carrying a knife to youth justice services to prevent reoffending.
  • These locally-led teams will create specialised plans, which may include mandatory mentoring sessions or requirements for young knife carriers to remain in education or training.
  • While the focus is on intervention, offenders found with a knife can still face charges if it is deemed the most appropriate course of action.
  • The new initiatives are backed by a funding package exceeding £320 million for youth justice services, aiming to help young people and enhance street safety.
  • The announcement follows Office for National Statistics figures showing a 48 per cent drop in teenage homicides in England and Wales, reaching its lowest level in over a decade, largely due to a 59 per cent fall in knife-related teenage homicides.
