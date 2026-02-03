Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New government scheme aims to ease hidden costs for families facing childhood cancer

‘Trailblazing’ NHS pilot combines AI and robotics to spot lung cancer faster
  • The government is introducing a new £10 million scheme to cover travel costs for families with children and young people up to 24 who have cancer.
  • This fund, part of the National Cancer Plan, will ensure families can access appointments regardless of income, with details on cost caps to be confirmed.
  • The wider plan aims to transform young people's cancer care through improved diagnosis, expanded genomic testing for clinical trials and enhanced psychological support.
  • Hospitalised young cancer patients will also benefit from a better range of food options available outside standard mealtimes.
  • Charities such as Young Lives vs Cancer and Teenage Cancer Trust have welcomed the initiative, highlighting its potential to alleviate financial burdens and improve access to vital treatment.
