New government scheme aims to ease hidden costs for families facing childhood cancer
- The government is introducing a new £10 million scheme to cover travel costs for families with children and young people up to 24 who have cancer.
- This fund, part of the National Cancer Plan, will ensure families can access appointments regardless of income, with details on cost caps to be confirmed.
- The wider plan aims to transform young people's cancer care through improved diagnosis, expanded genomic testing for clinical trials and enhanced psychological support.
- Hospitalised young cancer patients will also benefit from a better range of food options available outside standard mealtimes.
- Charities such as Young Lives vs Cancer and Teenage Cancer Trust have welcomed the initiative, highlighting its potential to alleviate financial burdens and improve access to vital treatment.
