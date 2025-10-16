Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First mainland U.S. transmission of chikungunya in a decade

Case of chikungunya virus reported in Nassau County
  • A rare, locally acquired case of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne virus, has been confirmed in the New York City suburbs, marking the first mainland US transmission in a decade and the first ever in New York.
  • The Long Island patient developed symptoms in August following travel within the country, with the infection believed to be from a mosquito bite, though the virus has not been detected in local mosquito populations.
  • Chikungunya typically causes mild symptoms like fever and joint pain, but can lead to debilitating, long-lasting joint pain in rare cases, with severe outcomes mostly affecting babies or elderly individuals.
  • There is no specific treatment for chikungunya, but symptoms can be managed; two vaccines are approved in some regions, primarily for travellers.
  • Global outbreaks of chikungunya are increasing, with experts linking this trend to climate change and urban expansion, although New York health officials state the current colder temperatures significantly reduce local transmission risk.
