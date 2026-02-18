What to know about chikungunya virus after outbreak in three tourist locations
- US health authorities have issued "level 2" advisories for travellers to the Seychelles, Bolivia, and Suriname due to an outbreak of the chikungunya virus.
- Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral infection, responsible for 186 deaths worldwide last year, causing symptoms like sudden fever and severe, often debilitating, joint pain.
- Pregnant individuals are advised to reconsider travel to affected areas due to the risk of severe illness in newborns, while older people and those with underlying conditions also face higher risks.
- Two chikungunya vaccines are available in the UK by prescription for travellers to areas where the virus is present, alongside recommendations for insect repellent and protective clothing.
- Medical specialists advise travellers to research their destination, check official health guidance, and consider vaccination, especially for higher-risk regions or extended trips.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks