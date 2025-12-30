Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former X Factor singer in court over drink-driving charge

X Factor star Chico leaves Willesden Magistrates' Court
  • Former X Factor contestant Chico, real name Yousseph Slimani, has pleaded not guilty to a drink-driving charge.
  • He is accused of driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35.
  • His defence suggested that cough medicine may have influenced the breathalyser reading.
  • Slimani was granted bail following his appearance at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.
  • His trial for the alleged incident, which occurred on 13 December, is scheduled for 9 April.
