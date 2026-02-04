Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arrest made in ‘horrific’ execution-style murder during bar robbery

Julius E. Burkes Jr, 47, has been named as the suspect in the shooting and was swiftly arrested by police on Tuesday
Julius E. Burkes Jr, 47, has been named as the suspect in the shooting and was swiftly arrested by police on Tuesday (Kankakee County Sheriff Office)
  • Courtney Drysdale, a 30-year-old mother, was fatally shot "execution-style" during a robbery at her bar, The Line, in Chicago.
  • The incident occurred on Monday morning when a man demanded cash, and despite Drysdale's compliance, she was shot twice at close range.
  • Julius E. Burkes Jr., 47, was arrested in Hammond, Indiana, approximately 26 hours after the shooting, following a public appeal and surveillance images.
  • Sheriff Mike Downey described the shooting as "devastating and horrific" and praised the community's tips that led to Burkes's apprehension.
  • Burkes is being held on suspicion of murder and is awaiting an extradition hearing to Illinois.
