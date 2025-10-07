ChatGPT partners with apps including Expedia and Spotify
- OpenAI has partnered with major apps such as Booking.com, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow to integrate them directly into its ChatGPT chatbot.
- This new functionality enables ChatGPT users to perform tasks like creating music playlists or searching for property listings through conversational prompts within the AI.
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated the initiative aims to make ChatGPT a more productive and inventive tool, helping users achieve their daily tasks more effectively.
- Future integrations are planned with companies including DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber, with a developer toolkit available for other apps to connect their services.
- The app integration feature is currently accessible to ChatGPT users outside of the EU, following a recent stock sale that valued OpenAI at $500bn.