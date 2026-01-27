Chateau asks for ‘public generosity’ to finance £59 million renovation
- Chateau de Chantilly, located north of Paris, is appealing for "public generosity" to finance a €68 million (£59 million) renovation over the next decade.
- The historic French chateau requires significant work to protect its extensive book collection, which includes 60,000 volumes, including rare antique books and illuminated medieval manuscripts.
- Of the total, €33 million (£29 million) is needed for urgent health requirements alone to restore the chateau's listed buildings.
- A major fundraising campaign will be launched this year, specifically targeting the restoration of the library's air conditioning, flooring, electrical system, and shelving.
- Despite generating €19.8 million (£17.1 million) in revenue last year and expecting increased visitor numbers, the chateau states it cannot cope with the substantial investment required for its long-term preservation.