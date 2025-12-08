Tributes paid to ‘Charlton legend’ who died while watching game against Portsmouth
- Charlton Athletic fan Norman Barker, affectionately known as 'Headphones Norm', died after suffering a medical emergency at a match against Portsmouth on Saturday.
- The Championship fixture at the Valley stadium was halted in the 12th minute while Mr Barker received treatment and was subsequently abandoned.
- Mr Barker was a season-ticket holder for over 35 years and a loyal supporter of the club for 40 years, known for his distinctive look.
- Charlton Athletic paid tribute to him as one of the club's 'most loyal and recognisable faces', highlighting his constant presence at games.
- Tributes poured in from players, including Greg Docherty, and fans across social media for the 'Charlton legend', expressing condolences to his family and friends.