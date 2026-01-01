King to outline harmony mantra in new documentary
- King Charles will feature in a new Prime Video documentary titled Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, set for release next month.
- Narrated by Kate Winslet, the film explores the King's long-standing commitment to environmentalism and the concept of harmony between humanity and nature.
- The documentary highlights his pioneering advocacy for organic farming, biodiversity, deforestation, and climate change, predating widespread public concern.
- It will showcase how The King’s Foundation, established by Charles in 1990, implements these principles through projects focused on community regeneration and sustainable practices.
- Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be available globally on Prime Video from 6 February, offering a hopeful outlook on environmental challenges.