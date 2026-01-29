Driver rams into Chabad headquarters sparking ‘hate crime’ probe
- A car was repeatedly rammed into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn, New York City, Wednesday night, causing significant damage to the entrance.
- The driver was arrested at the scene after bystanders witnessed the vehicle ramming the building multiple times.
- Police are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, with reports suggesting the driver had prior interactions with the Jewish community and was recently denied conversion to Judaism.
- A Chabad spokesperson said the community is “terrified” by the incident, highlighting concerns about the safety of Jewish people globally.
- New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the “horrifying” attack, affirming that antisemitism has no place in the city and violence against Jewish institutions is unacceptable.
