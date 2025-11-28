Refugees celebrated by Oscar-winner after receiving London honour
- Oscar-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett has been granted the Freedom of the City of London.
- She accepted the prestigious accolade at a Guildhall ceremony on Friday, with attendees including individuals from refugee backgrounds.
- The honour recognises both her acclaimed acting career and her dedicated campaigning for humanitarian and environmental causes, notably as a global goodwill ambassador for UNHCR.
- Blanchett expressed her profound appreciation, stating she 'treasured this gift from a city and country with a history of offering welcome and opportunity', highlighting London's legacy of providing sanctuary.
- Her nomination was put forward by Sir William Russell, former Lord Mayor, and Emily Benn, chairwoman of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, who lauded her talent and advocacy.