Man must pay ex-wife hundreds of pounds a year in ‘cat-support’ payment

A man must pay his ex-wife £180 every three months for the care of their two cats
A man must pay his ex-wife £180 every three months for the care of their two cats (Getty/iStock)
  • A family court in Istanbul has ordered a Turkish man to pay his ex-wife £180 every three months for the care of their two cats as part of their divorce settlement.
  • The man, Bugra B., will pay 10,000 Turkish Liras (approximately £720) annually for up to ten years, with payments adjusted for inflation.
  • This ruling is notable as it establishes structured, long-term financial support for pets in a divorce agreement, potentially setting a precedent in Turkey where pets are legally considered moveable property.
  • The couple divorced after two years due to 'severe incompatibility', and the ex-husband was also ordered to pay his former partner an additional 550,000 Liras (around £10,000).
  • The case follows another unusual divorce in India where a couple sought separation because their pet dog and cat could not get along.
