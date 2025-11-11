Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Southeast Texas residents told to stay away from homes after 8-inch hole found in dam

Polk County Carter Lake dam: Sunday update
  • Residents in southeast Texas were evacuated after an eight-inch hole was discovered in the embankment of the Carter Lake dam near Camden.
  • The evacuation began on Saturday night following a report of “rushing water leaking” from the dam, raising concerns about its structural integrity.
  • Officials are urging approximately 20-30 affected households to remain away from their homes for up to three days while engineers assess the damage.
  • Engineers are currently pumping water out of the lake to lower its level by about two feet, aiming for a clearer view of the extent of the damage.
  • Emergency shelters have been established for displaced residents, and a flash flood warning remains in place until Monday evening, though no flooding has been reported so far.
