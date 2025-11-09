Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation after death of cruise ship passenger

Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked in Miami
Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked in Miami (AP)
  • The FBI is investigating the death of a passenger who was travelling aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship.
  • The cruise ship completed its voyage and returned to Miami on schedule on Saturday.
  • Carnival Cruise Line confirmed it is fully cooperating with federal investigators based in Miami.
  • The company stated that all media inquiries regarding the incident should be directed to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office.
  • No further details about the deceased passenger or the circumstances surrounding their death have been made available.
