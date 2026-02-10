Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paedophile fantasist Carl Beech freed under early prison release scheme

Carl Beech made false accusations about a VIP abuse ring
Carl Beech made false accusations about a VIP abuse ring (Crown Prosecution Service)
  • Carl Beech, a paedophile who made false accusations about a VIP abuse ring, has been released early from prison under the government’s early release scheme.
  • Beech was jailed for 18 years in July 2019 for perverting the course of justice, fraud, voyeurism, and possessing indecent images, including Category A material.
  • His baseless allegations, made under the pseudonym 'Nick', triggered Operation Midland, a 16-month Metropolitan Police investigation costing over £2m, which falsely accused high-profile figures.
  • One of his victims, Harvey Proctor, expressed 'cold contempt and icy disdain' for Beech's early release, stating the damage inflicted was 'deliberate, calculated and devastating'.
  • Beech was not due for release until March 2028, but is among thousands freed early due to prison overcrowding, with the Ministry of Justice stating he is subject to strict licence conditions.
