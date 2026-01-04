Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple flights cancelled across Caribbean after US military activity in Venezuela

Handcuffed Venezuela president Maduro lands in New York
  • A US military operation leading to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro caused significant disruption to Caribbean air travel.
  • Hundreds of flights across the eastern Caribbean were cancelled, with no aircraft reportedly crossing Venezuelan airspace on Saturday.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed restrictions, leading to widespread cancellations for destinations including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Aruba.
  • Airlines such as JetBlue, United, Southwest, American, and Delta waived change fees and offered rebooking or refunds for affected passengers.
  • Disruptions, attributed to a "security situation related to military activity" in Venezuela, are expected to persist for several days.
