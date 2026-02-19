Warning for drivers over car insurance loophole
- Which? has warned that motorists could face significant financial losses if valuables are stolen from their vehicles, as car insurance often provides inadequate cover for personal belongings.
- An analysis of 66 car insurance policies found that while most included some personal belongings cover, many high-value items such as laptops, mobile phones, credit cards, and documents were frequently excluded.
- Even when items are covered by car insurance, payout limits are often modest, with the most common claim limit being £300 or less.
- In contrast, a review of 78 contents policies indicated that home insurance, often with an optional add-on, typically offers broader cover for personal possessions away from home, with higher limits.
- Which? advises motorists to check the terms and conditions of their car insurance and consider whether their home insurance might offer better protection for valuables when outside the home.
