Suspect plants pipe bombs near DNC day before Capitol riots in newly released footage
- The FBI has released new footage as part of its ongoing investigation into pipe bombs planted at the offices of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC).
- The incidents occurred on 5 January 2021, the day before the Capitol Building insurrection.
- Surveillance footage shows a suspect placing a bag, believed to contain a pipe bomb, outside the DNC and another in an alley behind the RNC.
- The planted devices did not detonate.
- The following day, thousands of rioters, incited by President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election, breached the Capitol Building.