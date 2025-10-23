Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspect plants pipe bombs near DNC day before Capitol riots in newly released footage

Suspect plants 'pipe bombs' near DNC day before Capitol riots
  • The FBI has released new footage as part of its ongoing investigation into pipe bombs planted at the offices of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC).
  • The incidents occurred on 5 January 2021, the day before the Capitol Building insurrection.
  • Surveillance footage shows a suspect placing a bag, believed to contain a pipe bomb, outside the DNC and another in an alley behind the RNC.
  • The planted devices did not detonate.
  • The following day, thousands of rioters, incited by President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election, breached the Capitol Building.
