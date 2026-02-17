Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man arrested for charging US Capitol with loaded shotgun

Video Player Placeholder
Man arrested outside Capitol with shotgun and tactical vest
  • An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday after rushing the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. with a loaded shotgun, police say.
  • He was wearing a tactical vest and gloves, and also had additional ammunition on him.
  • A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were discovered in his vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, which he had parked nearby, police said.
  • Capitol Police caught the man on the west side of the building, with Chief Michael Sullivan praising the quick response.
  • His motive remains under investigation, including whether members of Congress, who are currently not in session, were the intended target.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in