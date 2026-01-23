NHS tackles cancer care ‘postcode lottery’ in new national plan
- The government plans to expand cancer specialist training in England's most deprived areas as part of its upcoming National Cancer Plan, aiming to tackle the “postcode lottery” in care.
- The comprehensive strategy seeks to prevent cancer, accelerate diagnosis and improve treatment outcomes across the country, with additional training places for medics in under-served NHS trusts.
- From April 2027, new diagnostic technologies, such as AI for lung cancer and the “sponge on a string” test for oesophageal cancer, will be assessed by Nice for faster rollout across the NHS.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting emphasised that the initiative aims to end health inequalities, ensuring all patients, regardless of where they live, have an equal chance at survival and quality of life.
- The reforms are supported by organisations including Macmillan Cancer Support and NHS England, with Nice's chief executive stating the goal is to end the “postcode lottery” in access to health technology.