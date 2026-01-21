How Canada is preparing for Trump leading a hypothetical US military invasion
- The Canadian military is, for the first time in over a century, modelling its response to a hypothetical invasion by the United States.
- This theoretical exercise stems from rising tensions between the US administration and NATO allies, alongside the US leader's past remarks about acquiring Canada and Greenland.
- Canada's strategy involves unconventional warfare tactics such as sabotage, ambushes, and drone warfare, as well as seeking aid from European allies.
- Officials emphasise that the model is purely precautionary and a US invasion is unlikely, but it underscores a significant deterioration in relations between the two nations.
- The US leader's actions have prompted NATO partners, including France and Germany, to deploy troops to Greenland, with Canada also considering dispatching forces.