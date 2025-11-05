Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch thieves steal over 1,000 items from California museum’s collection

Thieves make off with 1,000 artifacts from California museum in newly-released surveillance footage
  • Two thieves broke into an Oakland Museum off-site storage facility in California, stealing over 1,000 artifacts.
  • Surveillance footage of the burglary, which occurred last month, was released by the FBI and Oakland Police on Monday, 3 November.
  • Among the items stolen were an old photograph, various pieces of jewellery, a woven Native American basket, and walrus tusks.
  • Museum officials and investigators believe the crime was one of opportunity, rather than a targeted theft of specific artworks.
  • Lori Fogarty, the museum's director, suggested the perpetrators may not realise the true nature or value of the items they possess.
